Gwendolyn O. Potter

April 30, 1924 – May 11, 2023
Gwendolyn Olive (Conilogue) Potter passed away on May 11, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. She was born April 30, 1924, in Niwot, Colorado, to Clarence Conilogue and Inez Susan Bent Conilogue.
Gwen lived in Mountain View, California, for more than 60 years where she was active with the Mid-Peninsula Widows and Widowers Association support group. She was preceded in death by her identical twin sister Gwenevere Rodda-Skoglund and two brothers Earl and Eldon Conilogue. Her husband, Los Altos veterinarian Dr. C J Potter, passed away in 1976.
Gwen is survived by her five children John Potter, Patrice Perow, Janet Chavez, Jill Hampton, and James Potter, along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband at the Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto.
