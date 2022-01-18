Gregory August Hyver, Sr. of Los Altos Hills passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2022 at the age of 94. Greg was born and raised in New Orleans, LA. At the age of 18, he joined the Merchant Marines and sailed around the world bringing supplies to the men fighting in World War II. Years later, when the Korean War broke out, Greg was drafted into the US Army. He attended Officer Cadet School at Fort Riley, Kansas and graduated as a 1st Lieutenant. He then shipped out to Korea. After the war ended, Greg came back to the States, married his girlfriend Patricia (Pat), and went to college.
Greg received a B.S. in Engineering from Indiana Technical Institute and a M.S in Civil and PhD in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He then started working at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company in Sunnyvale, CA, where he worked for the next 45 years. As a young engineer, he served on the Polaris Missile Guidance System Program and then later as a seasoned Program Manager on several space–based laser (Star Wars) projects during the Reagan years.
Greg used any of his “spare time” to tutor his 4 sons in math and science as well as to coach their baseball and soccer teams. His passion, however, was house building and furniture making. In total, he designed, physically built, and furnished five homes in California for him and his family: two in Los Altos Hills, one in Belmont, one in Portola Valley and one in Soquel, the largest being over 5000 square ft.
As life began to finally slow down, Greg and Pat spent more time together, taking vacations to Europe and several cruises to Alaska and Mexico. Greg was a charitable person through much of his life, donating more than 13 gallons of blood to the Red Cross and volunteering more than 1000 hours at the Palo Alto Veterans Hospital. Greg’s final days were spent being cared for by his wife and son and his family in Soquel, CA.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia; his sons Ralph, Greg Jr, Scott and Todd; his 10 grandchildren, Gregory, Kareem, Lauren, Sophia, Ben, Emma, Abby, Molly, Natalie and Matthew; and his one great granddaughter, Layla. He will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace. An open service and reception will be held at the Menlo Church in Menlo Park on Tuesday, January 25th at 10 AM.