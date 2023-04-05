June 13, 1928 – March 19, 2023
Gladys Hunter died peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2023, at 94 years old. She enjoyed teaching Physical Education for the Los Altos School District, at the Junior High level until she retired in 1990. She loved her family, golf, tennis, basketball, gardening, and cooking. She lived her life by her favorite mantra: Peace, Harmony, Love, and Laughter.
