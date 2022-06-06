Gertrude J. O'Connor

August 31, 1930 – May 24, 2022
Gertrude (Walton) O’Connor of Los Altos, Calif., died on Tuesday, May 24th, at home. A longtime resident of Los Altos, Gertrude was pre-deceased by her husband of over 50 years, Francis X. O’Connor in 2003, and sisters, Jeannie Walton, and Dolores Staufenberg. She is survived by her sons Dennis J. O’Connor and his wife Mary Ellen of New Canaan, Conn., Keith F. O’Connor and his wife Denise of Little Silver, N.J., and Brett J. O’Connor and his wife Ann of Claremont, Calif., and ten grandchildren: Sean O’Connor, Cara (and husband, John) Carione, and Jane O’Connor; Lauren O’Connor, Christopher O’Connor, Alexandre (and husband, Thomas) Bagwell, and John O’Connor; Ryan, Kevin, and Collin O’Connor. Also surviving are a loving brother, John Walton and his wife Maria of Mahopac, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.
Gertrude was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 31, 1930, to John and Antoinette (Nettie) Walton. She graduated from Catherine McAuley High School in Brooklyn. Continuing her education after raising her family, she earned a MSW at San Jose State University. Over the years she was a devoted and active parishioner at St. Nicholas Catholic Church and a dedicated social worker in Santa Clara County for over 30 years supporting children and their families. Gertrude was devoted to her family and a loyal friend. She loved sporting events. She was a champion of education and loved going to watch live theatre.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Saturday, June 4th, at 10:00a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Ave., Los Altos.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Nicholas Elementary School Endowment Fund, 12816 El Monte Ave, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022.