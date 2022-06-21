May 11, 1945 - May 31, 2022
Gary G. Anderson of Ashland Oregon died unexpectedly May 31 due to complications from heart surgery. Gary and his wife Genie moved to Ashland in 2019 after 33 years in Los Altos.
Born in Racine WI in 1945, his family moved to Tulsa OK where Gary graduated with honors from Edison High School. He attended Princeton University, class of 1967. After serving two years at Ft Sill and Fort Bragg with 18th Airborne Corps Artillery, Gary studied at Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh to earn a Master of Science in Industrial Administration degree.
Gary’s corporate career started in Manhattan with Merrill Lynch Economics. In 1977 he moved to GE Information Services in Rockville, MD, where he met and worked with Genie. They married in 1979. Gary joined Stanford Research International (SRI) in Washington, DC in 1978. They moved to Palo Alto in 1980 where Gary ran the Business intelligence Program for SRI in Menlo Park. Gary’s consulting work continued with managing economic development projects both nationally and abroad. Gary’s proudest achievements included the transition of Hong Kong from British rule to the Chinese PRC Government. He continued to consult for jobs internationally for nations such as Saudi Arabia, Germany, Slovenia, France, and England, plus cities and organizations stateside.
After attending the 1988 Stanford University summer Executive Program Gary continued his consulting work at SRI as well as planning two International Industrial Conference (IIC) events in San Francisco sponsored by SRI and the Conference Board. He led several highly successful economic development consulting projects including the restructuring of the Carl Zeiss Company in Jena, (in the former East) Germany, a consulting and advisory role resulting in the creation of the University of Nebraska Omaha College of Information Science & Technology, and the San Fernando Valley (CA) Partnerships for Progress recovery effort following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, among others.
Local politics intrigued Gary as did the Charles Baggage Engine at the nearby Computer History Museum. So, naturally, he became a docent and expert operator of the Babbage Engine at the museum and involved with Los Altos civic activities by joining two city commissions; he was instrumental in revitalizing the Los Altos Senior Center.
A British sports car fan since childhood, Gary (and Genie) purchased British Car Magazine 1996 and became even more involved with what was now a vocation rather than an avocation. This new venture opened the door to penning the Los Altos Town Crier “On The Road” monthly column (one of the many fun highlights of their automotive ventures!). Spotted around Los Altos in his blue over white 1960 Austin-Healey 3000, Gary was also known for campaigning his 1960 Red MGA “Maggie” at classic and historic races in the state. In 2008, Gary became editor-in-chief of The Star Magazine for the Mercedes Benz Club of America until 2020.
Gary was familiar to many “old car” guys (and gals) for founding the “Donut Derelicts” Saturday morning car gatherings in the parking lot behind the Town Crier office. He had a wide range of automotive enthusiast friends and colleagues around the globe and said that within the world of the classic car hobby “it’s three, not six, degrees of separation”.
Gary continued to form friendships with vintage car enthusiasts in Ashland. Always on the lookout for fulfilling volunteer work, Gary became an Aspire volunteer at Ashland High School and mentored junior and senior grade high-school students on their quest for the right college. At the OLLI organization at Southern Oregon University Gary attended a variety of classes and then taught several OLLI courses on the early economic history of southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley where he and Genie had settled. Most recently, Gary was instrumental in helping to launch a locally based news source for his new home city: Ashland.news.
Gary always had a passion and commitment to everything he did to help make the world a more meaningful place for individuals of all ages - and touched many people throughout his life. And he found joy in doing so - and in knowing the people - acquaintances, friends, students and family - whose lives he had touched. He made a difference. Gary is deeply missed by his many friends and colleagues and family members.
Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Eugenia Kraus Anderson, his sister Elizabeth A. Smith, his sister-in-law Karen K. Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
Donations honoring Gary may be made to the AHS ASPIRE Fast Forward Fund (Attn: Jen Marsden) at Ashland High School, 201 S. Mountain Ave., Ashland, OR 97520 NP 401(c)(3) charit or The Osher Life-Long Learning Institue (OLLI) on the Southern Oregon University Campus in Ashland OR. https://inside.sou.edu/olli/giving/annual-fund.html NP Tax# 23 7030910
GARY’S EPITAPH
He spent his life editing the world he encountered in hopes that it would eventually make sense.