Frances Colliver Coburn & James Hinman Coburn

James Hinman Coburn of Los Altos, died on December 19, 2021 at the age of 92 after a short illness. He was born in Oakland, California. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Frances Colliver Coburn, who passed away April 28, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in Stockton, California, Frances was 90 years old at her death. Both were active members of the Foothills Congregational Church for over 30 years. They will be greatly missed by their family, including their 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Per their request, their ashes will be spread in the ocean off the coasts of California and Hawai’i. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite charity, the Los Altos History Museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA, or the Colliver Lecture Series, Religious and Classical Studies Department at the University of the Pacific, 3601 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA.