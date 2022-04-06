Farouk Arjani

September 27, 1934-March 24,, 2022
Farouk passed away at his home on March 24, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family.
Born in Mumbai, India, he fell in love with the glamor of Hollywood and dreamt of coming to America. In 1958, that dream was realized when he came to the United States on a scholarship to pursue his graduate degree at the University of Southern California.
He was the first Indian to start a high tech company in Silicon Valley. In 1973, he co-founded Artec International which was a pioneer in the field of word processing. After he sold the company, he became an entrepreneur-in-residence and a special technology partner at Sequoia Capital. As a charter member of TiE Silicon Valley, he served as a mentor to many entrepreneurs over the years, providing guidance to the next generation of dreamers.
His number one priority was always his family. He retired early to raise his children who were his pride and joy. He leaves behind his loving wife Anne and his children Sherene and Grant.
At his explicit request, no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Farouk’s honor.