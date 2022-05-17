June 26, 1935 – March 21, 2022
Eugene Otto Ammann, 86, of Los Altos, CA, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 in Mountain View, CA. He was born in Portland, OR on June 26, 1935, a son of the late Frances Elizabeth (Bowker) and Eugene Otto Ammann.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Christina Aparicio Ammann of Los Altos; a daughter, Alicia Ammann; cousins, Shirley Foster, Alan Foster, and John Foster; brother-in-law, Joe Aparicio.
Eugene grew up in Portland, OR and attended Portland High School, then graduated University of Portland with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He moved on to attend Stanford for his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering. He worked at Sylvania/GTE. His passion was math and science, tutoring for 25 years. He loved sports and attended Stanford football and basketball games as a season ticket holder for 60 years. Eugene had a love for music, he sang in the Union Presbyterian Church in Los Altos. He met his wife Christina playing tennis, they made their home in Los Altos for 50 years where he worked as a laser scientist for 30 of those. Eugene was known as a kind and gentle soul.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a celebration of life held at Union Presbyterian Church in Los Altos, CA, 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.comand and signing the guest book.