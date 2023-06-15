February 20, 1947 – June 1, 2023
After a long battle with primary progressive aphasia, Ellen Clark passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023 with friends and family near.
Ellen was born on February 20, 1947 in Denver, Colorado to loving parents Margerie and Walter Moranville and beloved brother John. Ellen graduated from Adams State College and while attending met her future husband Bill. Ellen and Bill were avid runners, and she went on to complete 13 marathons and innumerable road races. She was a loyal member of West Valley Track Club and the Stanford chip running group.
Ellen raised her two children while also tutoring at St. Williams school and directing the Willy’s Road Race. She became the PE teacher at St. Joseph’s Mountain View where she worked for 15 years, which was one of the great joys of her life.
Ellen was the founder and president of the Sustainable Living Foundation, which raised over six hundred thousand dollars to support Makumbi Orphanage in Zimbabwe as well as the community gardening network in Pilar, Paraguay. Ellen was the director of the Zimbabwe run and cultural fair, with its two-way philanthropy model of helping others while learning.
Ellen was an active community member in Los Altos, mentoring students who then became lifelong friends, meeting daily with her coffee klatch, volunteering at St. William’s church, and attending Spanish classes.
Ellen had a passion for children and working on projects that helped others, particularly the Zimbabwe run. She adored people and her warm and vibrant personality helped to create community.
Ellen is survived by her beloved husband Bill, daughter Teresa and son-in-law Dave, son Will and daughter-in-law Kristin, and granddaughters Antonia, Ellie, and Lucia. Ellen had so many connections that she also considered to be family.
The family welcomes donations in Ellen’s memory to Makumbi orphanage in Zimbabwe via the Sustainable Living Foundation at zimbabweparaguay.net. Her celebration of life will be held on July 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at St. William’s Church, with reception to follow in the church hall.
