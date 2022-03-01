December 14, 1940-January 12, 2022
Elaine Wright Calk, a longtime Los Altos resident, died January 12, 2022. She was born on December 14, 1940 in Houston, Texas to Dr. Lawrence and Emmie (Gale) Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Myrlee Walker.
Soon after Elaine was born, her father, a dentist, was offered a dental practice in Laredo, Texas and quickly moved his family there. He became enamored with ranching and acquired land south of Laredo where he had a home built. Elaine enjoyed living on the ranch and learning about the care of livestock. She had her own horse for a short time and had dreams of becoming a barrel racer in the rodeo. When Elaine entered high school, she moved from the ranch to her sister and brother-in-law’s home in Laredo. She graduated from Martin High School in 1958.
In pursuit of her desire to become a nurse, Elaine enrolled at Mills College in Oakland, California which had a joint program with Highland Alameda County Hospital. She was awarded her B.S. in nursing and her diploma from Highland School of Nursing in February, 1964. While still in nursing school, she married her dear high school friend and the love of her life, Lewis C. Calk, on September 10, 1961 and soon after started a family.
Upon completing her nursing program, she was immediately hired at the newly opened El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California where she worked for 13 years. In order to minimize paid child care, she worked the night shift at the hospital (from 5 PM to 1 AM). It was an exhausting schedule but she made it work. She insisted on preparing evening meals for her family before going to work. She found time to spend with family and friends and to go to church on Sundays. Eventually she wanted to play a greater role in her daughters’ activities so she retired from nursing. Later, she earned a paralegal certificate from San Jose State University and worked in a law firm for a time.
Elaine was a wonderful life partner and mother. Elaine and Lewis celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September, 2021. Elaine was a member of Los Altos United Methodist Church for many years. She was passionate about travel and immensely enjoyed trips to Europe and cruises to Alaska and the Bahamas. Her time in Laredo gave her a solid foundation in Spanish and she loved the people and culture of Mexico, which she enjoyed sharing with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, had a particular fondness for roses, and became adept at caring for many different varieties. Elaine had a mischievous sense of humor. She loved music, had a beautiful singing voice and the ability to harmonize. She had a curious mind and was known for her unfailing optimism. She loved all animals, had a lovely way with children, and she had a unique ability to connect with all kinds of people. But her greatest joy was time spent with family - dinners, jigsaw puzzles, trips to Sun River and Mexico.
Elaine died of pancreatic cancer on January 12, 2022. Ironically, she died at El Camino Hospital where she started her nursing career and where she gave birth to two of her daughters. She is survived by her husband Lewis, her three daughters Jenna Calk (Kevin Kompolt) of Salem, Oregon, Tracy Calk (James Sederberg) and Pamela Calk (Jorgen Blomberg) both of Berkeley, and four grandchildren, Jacob and Daniel Kompolt, and Rowan and Brynn Blomberg,
A celebration of life is in the planning stages. If you would be interested in attending, please email serviceforelaine@gmail.com for updates. If you wish, contributions in Elaine’s name can be made to a charity of your choice, or to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) at pancan.org, or call 877-272-6226.