Elaine Pass

June 13, 1928 – June 28, 2022
Our mother’s spirit left this earth on June 28, 2022. Elaine Dolores Davis Pass, a long-time resident of Los Altos, lived a full 94 years. She was born in San Francisco California on June 13, 1928, and grew up in the Marina District with her brother Robert L. Davis (D.1995). Her father Charles Davis owned an electronics and housewares business on Polk St. She regularly worked at her father’s store after school. Growing up in the depression and then losing her mother, Anna, at age 11 made for a challenging childhood.
Elaine was a proud graduate of Lowell High School and was accepted to UC Berkeley at the age of 17 While earning her BA degree in Decorative Arts she met our father, Bruce Pass while after WW ll ended. They married in 1949 and had three children, Stephen, Alanna, and Jeffrey. She returned to school for her teaching credential in the early 60s. After the family moved to Los Altos, she taught for the Cupertino Union School district until her retirement. Mom adored teaching her kindergarten and second graders.
After retiring our parents divorced. Mom remained in Los Altos in her beloved home, later with her partner of 20 years, William Skotnika. She became highly adept at ikebana flower arranging and a star bocce player for the Los Altos Senior Center. One of her favorite pastimes watching the San Jose Sharks play hockey with her son, Jeff. She will be missed.