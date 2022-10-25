August 31, 1929 – June 23, 2022
Edward “Al” Huber passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 23, 2022, after suffering from a stroke. He was 92. Al was born in Alton, IL to Edward and Mary Huber on August 31, 1929. His many happy childhood memories included often playing with his brother Ray and cousins at the “Fensterman Farm” in Bunker Hill, IL (where his mother grew up). He graduated from Marquette High School in 1947 and joined the Navy in 1948. After a year of training, he worked as an electronics technician and First Class Petty Officer on the “US Steinaker” while traveling around the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Europe until 1952. According to Al, joining the Navy was the smartest thing he ever did because it provided him with a college education, good career, and new perspective from his world travels.
Al met his future wife Betty on a double-date with his brother and Betty’s best friend, Jeannie, in 1952. They were married on August 21, 1954. At the University of Illinois, he graduated with a B.S. in engineering in 1956 and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1960, while they raised three young children in Champaign, IL. The family moved to Palo Alto, CA in 1961 for his “first real job” as an engineer at GTE Labs. In 1962, he was hired by Sylvania and bought the family home on Los Palos Avenue, where their youngest daughter was born and where he lived for the rest of his life. After retiring early from Sylvania, he worked part-time at Stanford Research Institute until retiring for real at age 62.
During his life, Al enjoyed many hobbies with family and friends, including camping and backpacking, running marathons, hiking, birdwatching, gardening, traveling, kayaking, and maintaining his home. He had an enduring love for nature and the outdoors, earning the nickname “Nature Guy.” Al also devoted countless hours volunteering in his community with Habitat for Humanity, Peninsula Open Space Trust, St. Nicholas Church, and many other organizations.
Al is survived by his four children, Teri Bundros (Greg), Cathy Walz (Gary), Greg Huber, and Jenny Huber, and by his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and other extended family. His wife Betty and brother Ray preceded him in death.
Al’s life will be celebrated during a memorial Mass held on October 29, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church (473 Lincoln Ave., Los Altos). The family asks that donations be made to Peninsula Open Space Trust or Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco. Al was cremated and his niche is in the Oak View area of Alta Mesa Memorial Park (695 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto).
