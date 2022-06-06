April 2, 1945 – March 30, 2022
Edith Adele Moore, a writer, passed away on March 30, 2022, after lifelong challenges with multiple auto-immune diseases.
Edith was very active in her spiritual community, including being a member of the vestry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Palo Alto, and providing in-home hospice communion and meals to extended members of Trinity Church, Menlo Park. Most recently, she was a prime discerner for the Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross, Northern California Chapter. The Companions remained a key part of Edith’s spiritual life even when her health prevented her from going to church.
Edith read voraciously and extensively researched topics that were important to her, starting with the subject of her doctoral thesis, Jonathan Swift, noted Christian Humanist, and Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland. Swift was famous for his use of satire to criticize the foibles of society, government, religion, and intellectualism wherever they strayed from the moral and rational, especially when the lack of those two characteristics created suffering for the many. He is known for work that he published anonymously, including A Modest Proposal and Gulliver’s Travels, the former a biting criticism of the English government’s mistreatment of the Irish, and the latter, a tour of various shortcomings of human irrationalism in its many forms.
Edith’s dedication to study, research, and learning was a lifelong pursuit and source of joy. Most recently, she researched and wrote about Indigenous People of North America and their spiritual integrity and growth despite persecution under colonial and present day religious and governmental policies. Edith also researched the character and lives of her own American family tree through records, correspondence and written histories. She was a 14th generation American descended from German and Scottish immigrants.
Edith Adele Fleming was born in San Francisco on April 2, 1945. Her mother, Doris “Tuck” Shepherd (née Doris Adele Tucker), was the long time editor of the Los Altos Town Crier and her father, Dr. William Johnson Fleming, was a cardiologist. The family moved to Durham, NC, Menlo Park, CA, and then Palos Verdes, CA, for her father’s medical career. Edith came back to the San Francisco Bay Area to attend Stanford University (Class of 1966). After graduating Phi Beta Kappa, she moved to Adelaide, Australia, to marry fellow Stanford alumnus, Dr. Leon Lack. While in Australia, Edith was a tutor in the English Department at Flinders University and gave birth to her son, Jonathan. After she and Dr. Lack divorced, Edith and her son returned to Palo Alto, where she married Terrence Moore, whom she met at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, when both were Sunday school teachers there.
Edith was ever present in her granddaughter’s childhood. She was the grand master of play and imaginative exploration, and encouraged Gweneth’s creative talents. Edith had such a deep love for the natural world and all the creatures in it, that she inspired that love in others. She treated the creatures she encountered as close friends and continued to communicate with the crows and squirrels outside of her bedroom even in the final days of her life.
Edith is survived by her husband, Terrence Moore, her son Jonathan Moore, daughter-in-law Brenna Chow, granddaughter Gweneth Moore, sister Gail Fleming, and nephew Kai Fleming-Snow.
Edith was first and foremost a good friend to all who were fortunate to spend time with her. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Edith’s spirituality was above all about the importance of loving others; and the wisdom of using love to solve problems personal and societal, is one of the greatest gifts she leaves for us.
1 John 4:16
God is love, and all who live in love, live in God, and God lives in them.