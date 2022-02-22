Dr. Richard W. Kristensen

May 20, 1933 – February 4, 2022
Dr. Richard Kristensen died peacefully in his retirement community home in Rohnert Park, CA, on February 4, 2022. He was 88 years old. He was a resident of Los Altos for more than 60 years and a family dentist in Mountain View for his entire practice.
Richard Kristensen was born on May 20, 1933, in Cedar Falls, IA, to parents Alfred and Zatha Kristensen. He graduated from the University of Iowa and completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1957. He met and married Lorraine (Hladd) Kristensen also in 1957.He moved to San Francisco and was in the Public Health Service for four years and served on a ship in Alaska. After the service, Richard and his wife, Lorraine Kristensen, moved to Los Altos where they began a family and started a dental practice in the Mountain View area next to El Camino hospital. He practiced for more than 37 years. He was a member of the California Dental Association, and Mid-Peninsula Dental Society.
During retirement he worked with Habitat for Humanity and the Peninsula Bible Church sponsored Green Pastures residential home for children with disabilities. Richard loved to camp, hike, fish and travel with his family in their small trailer. One of his favorite destinations was Yosemite National Park.
Dr.Kristensen is survived by daughters Ann (Kristensen) Woodruff, Kari Kristensen-McCulloch, and six grandchildren.
The Kristensens are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the MIB Agents at https://donorbox.org/m-i-b-agents, a non-profit organization that supports the families of children undergoing treatment for osteosarcoma and raises funding and awareness to increase research for better treatments and outcomes for those with osteosarcoma. Dr. Kristensen’s grandson is an osteosarcoma survivor.