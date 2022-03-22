April 18, 1950-February 25, 2022
Dr. Richard Buys, who dedicated his career of 40 plus years as a physician in Emergency Medicine, caring for the citizens and visitors of San Joaquin County, and who also served honorably as the Medical Director of the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency (SJCEMSA) for almost 30 years, died peacefully at home, February 25, 2022, surrounded in love by his family.
Richard Buys was born in New York, New York on April 18, 1950. He was the son of Dr. Norman Buys, an ophthalmologist, and Nora (Evans) Buys. He graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a Bachelor of Arts in 1972, and the University of California, Los Angeles, as a Medical Doctor in 1978. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine in 1981 at San Joaquin General Hospital (SJGH), Stockton, California, and then served as the Chief Resident, Internal Medicine from July 1981 to June 1982.
After finishing residency training at SJGH in the early 1980’s, Dr. Buys was appointed as the Medical Director of the Emergency Department (ED) there. Shortly thereafter, he was also appointed to be the Medical Director of the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency (EMSA). At SJGH, his focus was on providing excellent care to the medically underserved population of San Joaquin County as well as training new generations of doctors.
As EMS Medical Director, he encouraged collaboration between the ED’s of each of the seven hospitals in the county for the first time. This dramatically improved patient care. He became very involved with creating and implementing policies and procedures for EMS personnel at a statewide level.
Long before there was an organized trauma system in this county, he implemented protocols to guide pre-hospital evaluation and treatment during Multi-Casualty Incidents (MCI’s). Prior to this, paramedics would take trauma victims to the hospital of their choosing, often taking multiple seriously injured patients to one Emergency Department that had only one physician on duty and no available surgeon. The MCI protocol established field triage criteria of multiple patients, while at the same time querying all the local hospitals as to their immediate ED and Surgery capacity. As a result, patients would be distributed to the most appropriate facilities based on their medical needs.
While primarily intended to guide care during large scale incidents, Dr. Buys trained paramedics to begin using this system on smaller incidents involving as few as two patients. This allowed the EMS personnel and ED staff to practice using the new system on an almost daily basis. Shortly after implementing this MCI system, it was put to its first real test. In 1989, a schoolyard mass shooting took place at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton. A gunman shot 37 children before killing himself. The MCI protocol was used for the first time during this large-scale incident and immediately demonstrated its value. All the injured children, that were transported to a hospital, survived.
Dr. Buys continued to lead the ED at SJGH until 2014, always with an eye toward providing superb care to patients, while guiding all levels of medical providers in training to do the same. During the 1990’s, he also provided his services at the ED at Lodi Memorial Hospital. In 2011, he began working at St. Joseph’s Medical Center’s ED as well. When the Emergency Medicine residency training program opened at St. Joseph’s in 2018, he was again engaged in training new generations of Emergency Physicians. He finished his career in Emergency Medicine in 2020 and retired to his ranch in Valley Springs. He truly was the Father of EMS in San Joaquin County and was an active proponent of providing excellent care to anyone with a medical emergency.
Dr. Buys is survived by his wife Luann, his three sons (Bill, David, and Johnny) and their mother (Patty Miller Buys), six grandchildren (Jackson, Conner, Jillian, Emmary, Andelyn, and Stephen), and his three siblings (Rob, Barb, and Kathy), and three fur-babies (Copper, Chaya, and Casper).
Remembered by his longtime friends as always the idealist, Dr. Richard Buys was determined, even during his younger years, to dedicate his life to the service of others and the betterment of the community.
His family remembers Rich as a natural athlete. He had a great enjoyment of being on the lake, or the SJ River Delta, with family and friends slalom-skiing. He loved the music and lyrics of the Beatles and playing these songs on the guitar and piano. Rich was an avid reader, especially of books on early American history. He loved cooking with ingredients from his own garden, held a fondness for a medium rare steak and a fine glass of wine, and had a knack for delivering a well-timed pun. Rich will be remembered for his tireless work ethic, his deep love for the outdoors, wide-open spaces, the ranch in Valley Springs, and his relationship with God.
