Donald Morris Baer
September 24, 1926 – April 29, 2019
Don Baer, age 92, passed away peacefully at home, with his wife of 67 years and sons at his side on April 29, 2019. Formerly of Philadelphia and Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, he had resided in Los Altos, California since 2001. He was born on September 24, 1926, in Pittsburgh to Hortense (Mark) and Walter Baer where he later attended the Shady Side Academy.
He enrolled in Yale University in 1943 at the height of the Second World War. After two years, he decided he’d be better off enlisting than being drafted so he joined the US Army as an artilleryman. He was in transit to the Philippines to participate in the invasion of Japan when Hiroshima was destroyed by the atomic bomb … precipitating the Japanese surrender. He continued to serve in the occupation for a year, serving as a military court clerk in Utsunomiya. Upon his return he completed his studies at Yale, graduating with a BA in 1948. He went on to attend Cornell University, where he earned his MBA in 1950.
He joined the Prudential Insu-rance Company after college. He married Phyllis Novotny in 1952 and they bought a home in Madison, New Jersey, where their two sons were born. In order to move into the investment arm of the business Don arranged a transfer to Houston, Texas, in 1958. After his father died in 1961, the family moved to Philadelphia to be closer to his mother. He worked as a financial analyst for regional brokerage firms including Neuberger and Butcher & Singer. He was one of the 258 applicants who passed the first Chartered Financial Analyst exam in 1963.
Besides investing in the stock market, Don’s abiding interests were listening to classical music and opera, playing tennis, reading and looking out for the future of his family. He was also a history buff, well versed on the Civil War and the life of Ulysses S. Grant.
He and Phyllis moved to Los Altos in 2001 in order to be near their sons and granddaughters. They lived in the Parc Regent, where Don served as the Treasurer and as a member of the finance committee.
Don is survived by his wife Phyllis, his two sons Rick and Jim, daughter-in-law Janis Ahmadjian-Baer, two granddaughters Jessy Baer and Jenny Baer Tuohy, grandson-in-law Vaughan Tuohy and his great grandson James Baer Tuohy.
Phyllis Novotny Baer
October 29, 1929 – December 19, 2022
Phyllis Baer, age 93, passed away at her home in Los Altos on December 19, 2022 with both of her sons and her granddaughter Jessy at her side. Though she eventually succumbed to congestive heart failure, she was still vigorous enough to blow out the candles on her last birthday.
She was born Phyllis Arden Schnably on October 30, 1929 to Charles J. Schnably and Lucile Berry Schnably. Her mother, who was suffering from tuberculosis, tragically died three years later leaving Phyllis to be adopted by her mother’s identical twin sister Luella and her husband Clarence Novotny. Subsequently two half-sisters, Lucile and Audress were born to the family.
The Novotnys lived in Scarsdale, New York. Phyllis attended the Knox School before attending Mount Holyoke where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She applied her degree to the processing of mass spectrometer data (using mechanical calculators) for the M.W. Kellogg company until 1955.
Phyllis married Donald Morris Baer on September 12, 1952 in Wyncote Pennsylvania. They lived in Morristown, New Jersey, until 1958 where their sons Richard and James were born. From 1958 until 1962 they live in Houston, Texas. Then they moved back to Philadelphia where they remained for 38 years. Finally they moved to Parc Regent in Los Altos in 2001 in order to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Phyllis was an ardent bridge player competing in many duplicate bridge leagues and serving as an officer of the Germantown Cricket Club’s team. She was also volunteered for the William Penn Charter School which her sons attended, serving as the chair of the Penn Charter Community in 1968. She volunteered at the Schuylkill Valley Nature Center in the mid 1980s. She became an active participant in the Parc Regent community after moving to California and led the gardening committee. Her other interests included cooking, maintaining a large house, and taking excellent care of her husband. She was an avid reader until the end of her life constantly enjoying books from the library and finding little use for television. She will be remembered as a kind, welcoming, non-judgmental, empathetic, keen listener.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Donald, her sisters Lucy and Audress and by Lucy’s daughters Nadine and Michelle. She is survived by her son Richard and his wife Janis Ahmadjian-Baer, her son James, her granddaughters Jennifer Baer Tuohy and Jessica Baer, her great grandchildren James Baer Tuohy and Anna Baer Tuohy and by her nephew David and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments