January 13, 1941 - April 29, 2023
“In Him was life and the light was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”
Richard (Dick) Maciaszek, a long time Los Altan, passed peacefully in his home of 51 years.
Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Dick took an early opportunity to move to California. He recognized this positive choice for raising his four boys and followed through with memorable vacations over many years camping and hiking throughout the Sierra.
Finances, Dick’s other passion, became his life’s work. Due to his financial acumen and strong work ethic from individual planning to business consulting and sales, he earned the trust and gratitude of both clients and colleagues.
“Papa Dick” was blessed with seven grandchildren, Aubrey, Alec, Jess, Adam, Kai, Jed and Leslee, who delighted in the many stories and memories he loved to share.
This good man will be remembered as a steadfast, patient and faithful husband, father and friend.
The family thanks Pathways Hospice for their excellent care in Dick’s last few months.
Along with his grandchildren Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara, and sons Rick (Michele,) Michael (Becky,) Steven (Joy,) and Mark (Jennifer.)
