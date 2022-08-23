September 28, 1938 - July 27, 2022
On July 27, 2022 Deborah M. Dexter passed away after a difficult battle with dementia and failing physical health, just missing her 84th birthday.
Debbie taught Marine Biology at San Diego State University for 30 years and was the first woman vice chairman of the faculty senate. Her students praised her for her dedication, hard work and energy, and the hard work she expected of her students.
Deb had a BA and a Masters’ degree from Stanford University and a PhD in zoology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also spent a lot of time doing research at the Hopkins Marine Station in Monterey as well as Woods Hole Research in Massachusetts. Her area of specialty was animal life in the sandy beach zone of the oceans and she studied and published articles on the small animals living in those areas throughout the world (100’s of beaches, dozens of countries and 6 continents). In 1985 she received a Fulbright Scholarship and went to teach marine biology to college students in Egypt. She studied and learned Arabic before her departure.
Deb was an avid runner, cyclist, scuba diver, and hiker and she worked out constantly, well into her seventies, even winning first place in her division in a 5K run in her late sixties.
After retiring, Debbie volunteered to help young Hispanic students as a reader and mentor and taught children about life in gardens. She also was a Civilian Emergency Response Team supervisor and was a civilian fire commissioner for 3 years and vice president of the civilian fire commissioners for the Los Altos Hills Fire Department. She spent the last twenty years of her life as a resident of Los Altos.
Debbie is fondly remembered and will be very much missed by her brothers, Greg Dexter, Al Dexter, Doug Dexter, and her nephews Jeffrey and David, her nieces Joliene and Jessica and her great nephews and niece.