David Nils Lion

1945 – 2022
On November 26, 2022, David Lion passed away peacefully, in the loving company of his daughter Anna, and sister, Ingrid Lion. David was a quiet, friendly man, full of curiosity and enthusiasm, with ideas and energy to serve his community. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s.
David was born in Lawrence, MA, on Jan. 25, 1945, the first child of the Reverend Felix Danford Lion and Eva Hoel Lion. In 1949, the family moved to Palo Alto California, where Dave’s father became the founding minister of the Palo Alto Unitarian Church. Dave’s school years were spent at Addison School, Jordan Jr. High School, and Palo Alto High School, followed by college at UC Davis and Humboldt State in Arcata.
From an early age, Scouting fos-tered a love of nature and the Sierras, while his innate curiosity focused on electronic technology. He built his first HAM radio at age 12, and became hooked on all things electronic. While working at his first job at Lockheed in Mountain View in the early 1970’s, he joined other computer enthusiasts in the legendary Home Brew Computer Club. Years of related work at Lockheed, Tandem Computers, and Compaq followed.
After an early retirement, David occupied himself with volunteer community service, serving as a docent and advisor at the San Jose Tech Museum of Innovation from its inception, and later, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View. He also used his skill and knowledge in support of Los Altos Emergency Preparedness (CERT), Camp Oljato yearly maintenance, Paly High School Class of 1963 reunions, and the Palo Alto High School student theater tech team. The Niles Canyon Railroad benefitted from his work in many areas – mechanical restoration and maintenance of trains and tracks, brakeman, and conductor, crew, and decoration for the annual Holiday Train of Lights.
David married Paula Wilson in 1970, and they moved from Palo Alto to Los Altos, where they raised their beloved daughter, Anna Rose. Besides his interest in computers, David enjoyed researching family roots in New England and Norway. He is pre-deceased by his parents, and his wife, Paula. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Lion, his sister, Ingrid Lion, of Soquel, brother, Roger Lion, of Menlo Park, and brother-and sister-in-law, Don and Mary Wilson of Poulsbo, Washington.
Family services are planned.
