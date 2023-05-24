October 20, 1932 – April 26, 2023
David Murray of Los Altos passed away peacefully in hospice surrounded by family on April 26, 2023, at the age of 90.
Born on October 20, 1932, in Wellington, Ohio, David was the middle son of Lucille and Russell Murray. Growing up on the family farm in Rochester, Ohio, alongside his older brother Bruce and younger brother Doug, David forged countless cherished memories from his youth.
David’s passion for science and mathematics got him a full scholarship to attend Miami University in Oxford Ohio where he earned a BS in mathematics. He then attended The Ohio State University, earning a PhD in physics in 1962. David finished up his educational career with post doctorate work at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It was during this time that he would meet his future wife Marion, an RN working at Beth Israel hospital. David’s expertise in fixing her MG-A was the starting point of their lifelong journey together.
After their marriage, in 1963, David accepted a job offer from Lockheed in Palo Alto, California. The couple embarked on a cross-country journey, driving David’s Porsche to their new home. David dedicated 40 years of his career to Lockheed, where his expertise and passion for physics were instrumental in various projects. Later, he continued his professional pursuits at Stanford University, working on Gravity Probe B satellite research project, which successfully launched in 2004. At the age of 78, David finally bid farewell to his career and retired.
Despite the demands of his professional life, David always made time for his family. He cherished moments spent with his family, whether embarking on camping trips to Yosemite and Mount Shasta, skiing at Squaw Valley or snorkeling in Hawaii. An avid sports enthusiast, David held season tickets for the Raiders and A’s, testament to his unwavering support for his favorite teams.
David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion Murray his sons Ben Murray and Mike Murray and his eldest brother, Bruce Murray, of Rochester Ohio.
David Murray’s life was one marked by accomplishments, dedication, and a profound love for his family. His contributions to the field of physics, his unwavering support for his loved ones, and his adventurous spirit will forever inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Memorial arrangements are currently being made and will be shared with family and friends in due course.
