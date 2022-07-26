September 17, 1938 – July 4, 2022
Dale Clyde Peterson died of esophageal cancer on July 4th at the age of 83. Along with her older brother, Hunter Brooke Clyde, Jr. (Pete), Dale was born and raised in San Francisco by her parents Hunter Brooke Clyde and Elsiedale Peters Clyde. Dale attended Sarah Dix Hamlin and Katharine Branson School before attending Stanford University, from which she graduated in 1960.
During college, she met Kent Peterson when they both worked as camp counselors at Douglas Ranch Camp in Carmel Valley. They were married on December 21, 1959. Dale and Kent raised two daughters, living in San Francisco and Los Altos before settling in Los Alto Hills. They lived in Los Altos Hills for 45 years before moving to The Forum at Rancho San Antonio in 2014.
Throughout her life, Dale was an active volunteer for a number of organizations including school PTAs, Planned Parenthood, and El Camino Hospital. She also worked as a guidance assistant at Los Altos High School. An accomplished amateur photographer, she founded and ran her own pet photography business. When Dale and Kent began traveling after their daughters left home for college, they discovered a passion for adventure travel and mountain trekking. Their first trek around Annapurna in Nepal started decades of travel to mountains around the world.
An avid walker, hiker, and jogger, Dale exercised daily, including workouts at The Forum Fitness Center until a month before her death. She was an enthusiastic tennis player and golfer, although she often described her relationship with golf as “love/hate.” Dale started playing classical violin at the age of 35 and soon after joined the second violin section of the Nova Vista Community Orchestra.
Throughout their lives together, Dale and Kent were devoted animal lovers. From the time they were newlyweds, they always shared their home with dogs and cats who were considered honored members of the family.
Dale is survived by her husband of 62 years Kent Peterson, her daughters Carol Peterson and Kim Peterson Ambach, her sons-in-law Darren Acheson and Jim Ambach, her grandchildren Jack, Renny, Ben, Ali, and Ian, and her dog Katie.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 7th at 2 PM at Fremont Hills Country Club, 12889 Viscaino Place, Los Altos Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pets in Need (https://www.petsinneed.org), Second Harvest of Silicon Valley (https://www.shfb.org), or Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (http://ppmarmonte.org/donate).