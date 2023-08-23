Clifford Johnson, the most beloved husband, dad and grandfather passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023. His legacy lives on through his wife, Ginger, children, Susan (Scott), Leslie (John) and Brian (Lisa), grandchildren, Everett & Joelle, brother, Ray (Sarah) and numerous nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Cliff was dedicated to public service and retired from the federal government after 40 years. In his retirement, he was an avid sports fan, particularly cheering on the SF Giants and 49ers. He also enjoyed his weekly crossword puzzles and when stuck on a clue, would consult with Alexa for assistance.
While we mourn his absence, we find solace in the belief that one day we will be reunited with him in heaven.
