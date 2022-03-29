Claire L. Pelton

September 6, 1932-February 20, 2022
Beloved wife, mother, aunt, teacher and friend, Claire Lucine Foster Pelton passed away on February 20, 2022 at the age of 89. Mom was warm, funny, smart and understanding. She laughed easily and quickly and loved life in all its aspects. Though petite in stature, she was a giant force of nature. As a professional working mom in the 50s and 60s, Mom was a feminist before feminism and undaunted about defying expectations, rejecting secretarial school in favor of earning a BA and MA at Stanford University. Her entire professional life, Mom was an accomplished educator with broad-ranging interests. Among other things, she enjoyed reading, dogs and their people, Peet’s coffee, Warriors games, Armenian food, horror movies and politics.
Mom taught English for 30+ years at Los Altos High School. During her long tenure, she chaired the English Department for over 20 years and started the first AP class in the district. Her many professional positions –Originator of College Testing Seminar, Director of Curriculum & Testing for San Jose Unified School District, Director of Academic Programs/Western Region of the College Board, founding Vice Chair NA Board for Professional Teaching Standards, College Board trustee, first teacher elected to the Presidency of California Council on Education of Teachers, co-leader of the Advanced Placement Summer Institute/San Gabriel chapter -- were testament to her leadership skills, but Mom always said that teaching at Los Altos High School was her favorite job. She completely enjoyed that her students brought “inspiration, humor and sass,” characteristics she enthusiastically returned. She was a runner up in the California Teacher of the Year competition, which still puzzles those who knew her well: Mom deserved first place!
She and my dad, Chuck Pelton, were founding members of the ad hoc Lincoln Park Dog Club, and they could be seen there almost every day with their four-legged pack. They had a particular fondness for the giant breeds and shared our home with a St. Bernard, Bernese Mountain dogs, and a Newfoundland. Always open to the next adventure, octogenarian Mom even rescued a great Great Pyrenees, Sam.
Mom is survived and deeply missed by her daughter, Cathie Lucine Pelton; nieces whom she loved like daughters, Claire Ann Kulp Irizarry (Ivan) and Jacqueline Lucine Kulp Jeske (Doug), and their children Ivan, Alejandro, Rachel and Claire; stepson James Burr (Andrea), grandchildren Heather, Alexa and James II, and great grandchildren Caroline, Elizabeth Ann, Billy and Katie; scores of local friends and colleagues; and thousands of students who knew her as their favorite English teacher. Mom is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles (Chuck) Bradford Pelton.
A celebration of Mom’s extraordinary life is planned for October 2022.