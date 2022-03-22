August 12, 1959-February 28, 2022
Longtime Los Altos resident Christopher O.B. Wright died February 28, 2022, at the age of 62. Chris was a successful attorney who lived in the Los Altos-Sunnyvale area for over 30 years. Gone too soon -- he was a beloved son, father, and oldest brother and also the nephew of longtime Los Altos residents, Kate and Paul Pickert (both departed). Chris had been a devoted King’s Academy parent and also an active member of Union Presbyterian and Menlo Church, where he taught Sunday School and led service missions to orphanages in Mexico.
Chris was born in 1959 in Los Angeles, the first child of Helen Catherine “Kay” and Omar Burton “Burt” Wright, Jr., both of whom predecease Chris. Chris was named after a distinguished line of Omar Wrights from rural Illinois. The Wright family spent their early years in New York then in 1966 returned permanently to Los Angeles, where Chris grew up. Chris’s holiday visits to his Los Altos relatives started when he was a boy.
Chris was an exceptionally bright student. He went to Harvard School in Los Angeles where he was a champion on the debate squad. He went to Stanford undergrad, where he was the charter student in the Public Policy program. His skills and interests led him to UC Berkeley Law School, where he was the co-founder of the High Technology Law Journal.
He enjoyed a long, distinguished legal career specializing in antitrust law, facilitating high-tech mergers, at Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles and as a Partner at Cooley LLP in Palo Alto, where he successfully represented Sun Microsystems against Microsoft. Chris later worked on entrepreneurial ventures in solar energy. A man of many interests, he was known for sending interesting deep-dive emails on an array of topics.
Chris cherished his only daughter Amy Wright, including time spent with her while she was a student at King’s Academy. Chris was a fixture in that community, coaching basketball and driving Amy and her friends to many an event. Amy is now a CPA and Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in San Francisco.
Chris was also good at just having fun. He was on the Harvard School water polo team. He was rush chairman for the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity at Stanford. He saw countless Grateful Dead shows. He took his family to South Bend to see Stanford football beat Notre Dame. And he loved the outdoors. As a teenager, he was always kicking out on his boogie board for one last afternoon wave at Zuma or Newport or some beach in between.
Chris is survived by Amy and his former wife, Stanford classmate Vanessa Alvarez Cooper Wright. He is also survived by his three siblings Brian J. Wright, Catherine H. Wright (John), and George W. Wright, cousin Mary Pickert, godson Alex Pickert, and other cousins and nieces.
A memorial service will be held March 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Menlo Church, 774 Cuesta Drive, Mountain View, California 94040.