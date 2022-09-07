Chip Wreaks

September 27, 1961 – August 21, 2022
Francis Bird Wreaks III, 60, passed away in his home in San Jose, on August 21, 2022. A lifetime Californian, Los Altos native, Chip had a deep devotion for what he loved. He enjoyed entertainment of all forms, especially the humorous moments of being a father. He was dedicated and committed to his children and their successes. Chip’s unassuming intelligence and kind nature were apparent in all he did. He found pleasure in helping others, with the ability to fix anything from computers to toilets. His food was flavorful, and his laugh was unforgettable. Although he was a seemingly simple man, anyone who knew Chip understood he was a deeply complex soul. He is survived by his children, Lizzie, Mia, Karlie, and Frankie; his parents, Bud and Rosemary; and his siblings, Amy, Annette, Byron, and Ally.
A celebration of Chip’s life will be held on Sat. Sept 10, 2022, for more information please reach out to his sister Annette Logsdon at 408.641.0295 or annette.logsdon5@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in his honor to help those struggling with addictions on www.LifeRing.org