Charles Francis Perrell

February 21, 1949 – December 10, 2021
Charles (Charlie) Perrell, 72, of Los Altos Hills, California passed away peacefully at Stanford Hospital on December 10, 2021, after a short illness. Charlie grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts as the eldest son of Francis and Susan Perrell. He received his BS degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of Engineering, followed by his MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst Isenberg School of Management in 1972. Charlie’s passion for technology and business innovation drove his pioneering career in “Tech”, beginning with product line management positions at Texas Instruments and Digital Equipment Corporation in the Boston area. He relocated to Silicon Valley as a Director for the startup of Sun Microsystems, where he initiated and ran the company’s international business, starting with Europe, then Canada, Japan, and China. Charlie joined MIPS Computer Systems as VP International when the company was a private startup. He grew MIPS’ international marketing, sales, and service, which comprised the majority of the company’s revenue at its IPO. As Executive Vice President and Co-founder of Network Appliance Corporation, Charlie worked on the company’s business plan and initial funding and then launched worldwide marketing, sales, and service.
Charlie retired in 1994 to pursue private “angel” investing, mentoring, and philanthropy. He served on the Stanford Cancer Center Advisory Board for many years, helped to establish an Endowed Chair in Medicine at Stanford University, and, along with his loving wife, Dr. Beth Guillaumin, established the Endowed Chair in Neuroradiology at the University of California San Francisco. He also funded a new computer laboratory in the Department of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts. In his personal life, Charlie pursued his passion for viticulture and winemaking, establishing the Silent Hills Vineyard at his home in Los Altos Hills. He enjoyed world travel, golf, and skiing, most always with Beth at his side. Even while building Silicon Valley companies, Charlie always made time for friends, family, and fun. He raised spirits with his joie de vivre and unique brand of dry wit – perhaps a reflection of his Irish heritage – and showed us how to live a balanced life. Charlie is survived by his wife, Beth; his sisters Patricia Watters and Susan Perrell; his brother, Robert Perrell; his brothers-in-law, Paul Watters, Loren Humphrey, and John Guillaumin; his sisters-in-law, Pamela Hathaway-Perrell and Joan Guillaumin; and eleven nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him deeply.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the new year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Wounded Warrior Project.