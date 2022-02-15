August 7, 1948 - January 17, 2022
Charles Edgar Simmons, 73, of Los Altos Hills, California, passed away unexpectedly on January 17th. Charlie was born in Kansas City, Missouri to George Ozie Simmons and Catherine Ehrhardt Simmons. At an early age, his family moved to Houston, Texas, where he graduated from Memorial High School as valedictorian of his class. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis as an inaugural Langsdorf Scholar and a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. After serving three years in the Coast Guard in Washington, D.C., he continued his education at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received a master’s degree in electrical engineering. Charlie moved from Boston to the Bay Area with his wife Julie to work as a design engineer for Watkins Johnson. He earned an MBA at night from Santa Clara University and continued his career as a manager at Spectra-Physics. Charlie went on to work as a marketing professional in the tech industry, including several years at Sun Microsystems and then ending his career as the V.P. of Marketing and V.P. of Corporate Development at NetApp.
Charlie was an avid cyclist who participated in the SF-to-LA California Coast Classic, and frequently in America’s Most Beautiful Ride around Lake Tahoe. He was particularly fond of ski trips to Lake Tahoe with family and friends. In retirement, he earned his IFR pilot’s license, and used that to travel on his TBM aircraft across North America and Europe. Education was a cornerstone of his life, which led him to volunteer his time tutoring East Palo Alto high school students in Calculus.
He is survived by his wife Julie, his brother Tom, two sons Todd and Mark, and granddaughter. In his remembrance, please consider donating to any of the following non-profits that inspired him: Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, Ravenswood Education Foundation, and All Five Preschool.
Celebration of life will be organized later this year.