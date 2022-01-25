Carole Zimet Stone

1928-2022
Carole Louise (Zimet) Stone passed away peacefully in the early dawn of January 1, 2022, at the age of 93. With her generosity and warmth, Carole always had a smile for anyone she met, and in recent years, a kiss as well! As those who knew her well can attest, Carole was quite a force. Her presence was felt in the hearts of the people she touched. She loved with open arms and lived life with both hands. And when she left this world, her hands were held tightly by those who loved her back.
Carole grew up in her beloved San Francisco. In 1949, on a blind date, she met the love of her life, Jay Edlin Stone. They settled in Los Altos, CA, to raise their two children, David and Leslie. For 66 years, Jay and Carole nurtured a vast array of friends from many walks of life, creating a mosaic of warmth, love, and adventure.
Carole had an appreciation of opera, theater, symphony, and jazz singers that lasted throughout her life. She visited many museums, galleries, and cultural venues all over the world. With Jay and friends, she travelled the world exploring and learning about other cultures and landscapes. In their “golden years” Jay and Carole moved to Webster House in Palo Alto, where they developed friendships and shared delightful memorable meals, drinks, and cheer with many others who shared their love of family, travel, politics, culture, and humor.
Carole leaves behind two children, Leslie Stone (Shirl Buss), David Stone (Darryl Donoian), nieces Jackie Louis (Selwyn), Barbara Johnston (John), grand-nieces Kristine Reynal (Max), Karen Frierson (Andrew), Elaine Manno (Tom) and Julia Hesselroth; grand nieces and nephews, and beloved friends.
We will have a celebration of Carole’s life at a later date. Please email memorial@lsa-design.com if you would like to be included. If you would like to honor Carole, donations can be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind, in San Rafael, CA or any charity of your choice.