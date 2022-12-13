Carol Stanley

January 24, 1947 – August 23, 2022
Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan. Her parents, Elisa and Chester Stanley, moved her and her three sisters to Santa Clara, California, in 1959.
She began her Catholic education at Saint Peter’s and Paul in Detroit. In California, she attended Notre Dame High School in San Jose and Notre Dame De Namur University in Belmont.
Throughout her school years, she was known for her witty humor and natural leadership.
Carol began her career at Hewlett Packard in 1967 as a copy clerk. Without a formal college education, through determination, creativity, and strategic thinking, she rose to the ranks of District Sales Manager. She retired in 2002 after 35 years of service.
Carol was known for her love of music and dancing. She knew all the words to her favorite songs from the Beatles, the Eagles, the Jersey Boys soundtrack, and many more. Music was a tremendous solace to Carol throughout her illness, often singing, dancing, and tapping her hands and feet with caregivers and family. Carol loved travel and Italian food and had an astute eye for art and design. She was a brilliant chef and natural entertainer.
Carol is remembered for the sparkle of her soul and spirit. She brought introspection to the doorsteps of friends and family with gentle kindness, helping us see fresh perspectives when we needed them most. She is remembered as the guiding light of a beauty that shined from the inside out. For her humor, compassion, and resilience. Even during life’s challenges, she modeled generosity and courage.
Carol was a loving daughter and sister, a devoted stepmother, and an adoring aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Carol surrendered to her extensive struggle with Alzheimer’s on August 23rd. She passed peacefully without pain or heavy medication.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patty Stanley. She is survived by her sisters Kathy Hughes and Diane Crews; her stepdaughters, Ilene Page and Jennifer Tolman; her nieces Laurie Hughes and Heather Sorelli; and nephews, John “Bubba” Hughes, IV and Justen Crews; and her step-grandchildren, Samantha and Savanah Alvarez.
According to her wishes, Carol’s celebration of a well-lived life will be held at the time of her birthday, January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments