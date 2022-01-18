Carol Johnstone

January 20, 1934- December 18, 2021
Carol Fregien Johnstone died in Palo Alto on December 18, 2021. She was born in Racine, WI to Edward L. Fregien and Olga (Miller) Fregien on January 20, 1934. Their marriage ended in divorce and Carol and her mother moved to Washington, D.C. where Carol received her education and met her future husband, marrying James Johnstone in June of 1958. She and her husband moved to WI and lived there for a number of years before later making their homes in Los Altos and Mountain View. She was employed for many years at Stanford University. Carol enjoyed making jewelry, playing cards, and visiting with friends. She was a member of Los Altos United Methodist Church and will be missed by many friends and colleagues. She was pre-deceased by her parents, husband James Johnstone, brothers Edward L. Fregien, Jr. and Warren W. Fregien, sister, Justine Kastman, brother-in-law, William Kastman and sister-in-law, Ella Fregien.Carol is survived by nephew, Ronald (Fern) Fregien and nieces, Judith (Gerald) Willms and Joan (James) Burton, and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by dear friends Scott Seaton, Rosenna Yau and Virginia Robinson.