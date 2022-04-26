Carol Emerich

June 10, 1950 – March 22, 2022
On March 22, a beloved sister lost her long battle with cancer, and the world lost a shining light. She always believed that the best life is to have made the world a better place for having lived and being known for her kindness, which she accomplished and was pleased to know she was much loved by many.
A resident of Cupertino, she taught elementary school there for over two decades and was an outstanding teacher who kept in touch with quite a few of her students over the years with many who truly adored her.
She was passionate about writing, singing, listening to music, her students, nature, horses and the beauty of the world. Her writings were vivid, expressive and colorful, giving readers the sense of being there. She was also passionate about her causes and her belief in fundamental fairness, social justice and the commonalities of all people, although she heralded and appreciated their cultural differences.
She had a passion for horses that began with a pony ride when she was a toddler. However, she had stopped riding for many years until she met another cancer survivor in a support group, who encouraged her to get on a horse again. After that meeting, she continued to ride and groom horses at Garrod Farms in Saratoga where over the course of 12 years, she developed many strong friendships, both two- and four-legged.
Carol grew up singing and enjoying music. She studied hard worked hard to fine tune her voice and developed into a wonderful soprano. She obtained an AA in Music from Foothill College, along with her BA in Creative Writing from San Francisco State and her Teaching Degree from San Jose State.
A lifetime member of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, she sang in the synagogue youth choir and later the adult choir, developing lifelong friendships there as well, including with the late Cantor David Unterman, who had led the choir. After her illness forced her to retire from teaching, she joined her mother, the late Barbara Emerich, in Cantor Unterman’s spirituality class, taking over for the cantor when his health failed. She later became involved in other synagogue activities, sang in a talent show and joined HaShirim, a Jewish community choir with roots at Beth Am, and became a soprano soloist. Through the choir, the spirituality group and Rosh Chodesh activities, she continued to develop lifelong friendships that helped sustain her.
With a great affinity for the natural world, she loved McClellan Park and Stevens Creek Reservoir in Cupertino and watching the birds in both places as well as around her home, where she put out feeders and knew all the species.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Melvin Lee Emerich and Rene Ralph Emerich, and beloved nephew Robert Rene Emerich. She also considered her dearest friends, JC Dill, Carol Holdengraber and Suzanna O’Sullivan her sisters. She is also left by her “adoptive nieces,” daughters of Carol Holdengraber and two others she considered part of her family. Carol also considered her friends from Congregation Beth Am, HaShirim, Garrod Farms, former students and online activities to be family as well.
She supported the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU, NPR, KQED, Planned Parenthood and women’s rights. Donations to any of those causes in her name are appreciated as well as to Congregation Beth Am, any horse rescue fund, the American Cancer Society and other cancer support groups, and teacher support organizations.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Congregation Beth Am, 26790 Arastradero Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022.