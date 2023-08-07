May 18, 1939 – July 19, 2023
Carol Ann Sarno, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023 at the age of 84 at home in Los Altos, California, surrounded by her family. Born on May 18, 1939, and raised in Marblehead, Massachusetts, Carol was the daughter of Rocco and Elba DiCamillo, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Roger (Jane) Camillo and Gloria (Richard) Balboni.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Anthony Sarno, who was her constant companion and source of strength throughout their remarkable journey together. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.
Carol’s legacy continues through her five children, Julie (Eric) Tuckness of Alamo, Ca, Joyce (Tom) Gelbach of Atherton, Ca, Scott (Beth) Sarno of Columbus, Oh, Courtney (Mark) Pierce of Portland, OR, and Brooke (Frank) Puleo of Park City, UT. Carol’s love extended beyond her immediate family as she is survived by ten grandchildren.
One of Carol’s most endearing qualities was her ability to connect with people effortlessly. She possessed a warm and welcoming nature that made her loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. Carol never met a stranger, always finding joy in making new friends and brightening their day.
Music held a special place in Carol’s heart, and she had a love for singing and playing the piano. Carol’s love for music was contagious, and she often shared her voice with others, gathering them around the piano to sing along with her.
Carol and her husband, “Richie”, shared a love for dancing throughout their life together. Their harmonious steps on the dance floor were a reflection of the love and unity they shared. Together, they created a lifetime of cherished memories, and their love story will forever serve as an inspiration.
Carol’s memory will forever be treasured by her family and friends. Her laughter, love for people, and zest for life will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.
A memorial service Catholic Mass will take place on August 7th at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Los Altos, California. Following the service, a reception will be held at their home in Los Altos to celebrate Carol’s life. In honor of Carol, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Carol Ann Sarno will be laid to rest, at a future date, at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, Massachusetts, returning to the town where her journey began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments