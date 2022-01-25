December 19, 1936-January 3, 2022
Carl John Strombom, 85, formerly from Mountain View, California and recently of Spokane, Washington, passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Carl was born in Chicago, Illinois. His family moved to Fresno, California in 1945 where he enjoyed being a member of the Boy Scouts of America. Moving again in 1949 to San Jose Bay Area, Carl graduated from Willow Glen High School class of 1955, a member of the football team. Carl attended Cal Poly and enjoyed being a member of the Men’s Chorus, singing tenor.
Carl was employed by the Pacific Telephone Company, was an engineer for Varian Associates; Philco/Ford, Crystal Technologies and retired from Hewlett-Packard/Agilent after 36 years. Carl was known for his ability to fix just about anything.
Carl served as an official for the Arrow Track Club of Los Altos, certified Weights & Measure Track & Field Official by the Pacific Association of the Athletics Congress; traveled and handled equipment for Spirit of Sunnyvale Marching Youth Band and Mountain View High School Band; was a member of the Friends of the Mountain View Library; and was into electric cars before it was cool, as member of the Electric Car Association.
Carl enjoyed working with wood, making beautiful carvings, bowls, rolling pins, frames, and bird houses meanwhile he “readjusted” several fingers on his table saw over the years. He also enjoyed fishing and camping and took the family on trips in the beloved camper up the west coast of California and Oregon. Carl had a soft heart for animals. He loved them. And they loved him. He especially loved his dog, Taffy.
Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda Irene Gilmore Strombom, whom he met through the encounter with a flying snowball while skiing in Squaw Valley; his 4 children, Erik (Anne), Erin Schwab, (Norman), Heidi Rockett (Russell) and Thor (Brenda); 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Axel Strombom and Pauline Keippel Strombom. No service is planned.