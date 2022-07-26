September 6, 1932 – July 11, 2022
Beverly Adams Bailey peacefully passed away on July 11, 2022 with her daughters by her side in Hudson, WI. She and her husband Max Bailey were longtime residents of Los Altos, CA for 50 years. Born to Roy and Minnie Adams on September 6, 1932, in Stockton, CA, Beverly grew up as the daughter of a Stockton Fire Department Captain and a nurse.
Beverly met her knight in shining armor, Max H. Bailey Jr. at the University of the Pacific where she completed her education to become a teacher. Beverly and Max were married on July 15, 1956 and made their home in Los Altos, California in 1970. The last couple of years brought Beverly to Hudson, Wisconsin to live by her eldest daughter Alison. Beverly will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife and mother, a talented teacher, a kind and thoughtful friend to so many, a sweet and caring grandmother and an amazing hostess.
Beverly taught kindergarten in Stockton and Redwood City prior to starting a family. She served for many years on the University of the Pacific Alumni Association. She was always available to help a friend in need and support her family at all times. Bev and Max enjoyed many years of traveling the world and the United States, always finding respite in their family cabin in Bear Valley, California.
Beverly will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends that have become family.
Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved husband Max who passed away in 2017. Beverly is survived by daughters Alison Bailey Johnson (Eric Johnson), Hilary Bailey Brehaut (Jeff Brehaut), sister Patricia Adams Ricks of Bennington, Vermont, grandchildren Max Reinhardt Johnson, William Harrison Johnson (Ayaka Johnson, great grandson Noah), Matthew Bailey Johnson, Riley Harrison Brehaut (Joryn Brehaut), and Natalie Bailey Brehaut. She is also survived by many extended family including nephews Matt and Jason Longo, Kurt and Keith Monnich, and niece Dana Brown.
The immediate family will be gathering at a later date to remember the beautiful life of Beverly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to either University of the Pacific Alumni Association at www.pacific.edu/makeagift or for research to cure Supra Nuclear Palsy at www.curepsp.org.