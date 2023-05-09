April 2, 1946 – April 28, 2023
Barbara Williams (née Barbara Mae Mainprice) was born on April 2, 1946, the first of three children to Charles Edward Mainprice and Elizabeth Lorraine Mainprice (née Mayhall). Raised in the East Bay, Barbara graduated from Berkeley High School, and she was later admitted to the University of California at Berkeley, where she joined the Delta Zeta sorority. It is also at UC Berkeley where she met her first husband, Jack Robert Ellis.
After her first child, Jack Marion Ellis, was born, Barbara and her young family relocated to Sunnyvale, as the Silicon Valley boom began. Jack and Barbara were later blessed with twins, Keith Edward Ellis and Joel Michael Ellis. Following a divorce, Barbara met Rex Clayton Williams and they were married on June 19, 1982.
Seven years later, Barbara was recognized for her business acumen and her ability to value real estate, and she was invited by Bill Henderson to join him practicing real estate at W.V. Henderson Company, which was reportedly the oldest continuing real estate firm in operation in the Santa Clara Valley. This was the start of a 33-year career in real estate for Barbara, where she served countless clients at W.V. Henderson Company, Seville Properties, Coldwell Banker, Alain Pinel Realtors, and Compass. She was also active in the real estate community, serving as a director with the Mountain View Board of Realtors, as a member of the District Council for Los Altos and Mountain View, and as a member and chair of the Local Government Affairs Committee of the Silicon Valley Association of Realtors (SilVAR). Additionally, she served as chair for the SilVAR Legislative Committee for 2 years.
In late 2022, Barbara retired from her real estate practice and entered assisted living. And in the morning of April 28, 2023, Barbara passed peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her three sons, one daugher-in-law, and two grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for noon on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary. The family welcomes friends and neighbors, as well as her real estate colleagues, and members of her church community. Please view/sign guestbook: cusimanocolonial.com
