August 3, 1932 - June 12, 2023
Barbara Strout Mardesich, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Nick Mardesich, her parents, Al and Lee Strout, brother Roy, and sister Ruthie Young. Barbara is survived by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Kim, daughter Connie, grandsons Ryan and Alex Atkins. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends.
Born in Belen, New Mexico, Barbara spent her first two years on the Isleta American Indian Reservation due to her father’s Cherokee heritage. Her family later moved to Exeter, CA, and she attended Wilson Grammar School and Exeter Union High School. Barbara excelled academically and athletically. She participated in many sports, lettering in swimming, softball, field hockey, basketball, and tennis. Barbara was a member of the California Scholarship Federation, Y-Teens, and the Choralines. She was involved in the school newspaper, yearbook, choir, and other activities.
Barbara attended San Jose State University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and Tau Gamma Honorary Recreation Sorority. Barbara continued her athletic career by pitching for the Softball Team and Diving for the SJS team. She also contributed to the Spartan Daily staff and sang in the A Cappella Choir. Barbara graduated in 1954, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Recreation.
Following graduation, Barbara began her career as a Recreation Supervisor for the City of Palo Alto and the Sunnyvale Parks and Recreation Department. She created social and cultural events and oversaw the beloved Tiny Tots Program. Barbara’s commitment to community service was evident throughout her life. While raising her children, she actively participated in their school activities, serving as the Outside Resource Coordinator at Montclaire Elementary School and later as the Hospitality Chairman for the PTA at Homestead High School.
Barbara’s passion for volunteering continued after her children’s education. She worked with several charitable organizations, including the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and St. Simon’s Catholic Church Catechism group. In 1984, she had the honor of serving as the Assistant Recruitment Officer of the International Olympic Committee’s Palo Alto branch. Her duties included coordinating a program bringing past Olympians into schools to discuss the Olympic Movement.
Barbara’s adventurous spirit led her and her husband Nick on countless travels, exploring over 70 countries and experiencing parts of all 50 states. Aside from her travels, Barbara had a knack for creative endeavors. She found joy in making and sending handmade cards, delighting friends and relatives with her artistic creations. She shared her gift-wrapping expertise by teaching classes for various recreation departments in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. One of her favorite projects was creating elaborately themed Christmas decorations in her home each year and inviting family and friends to share in the season.
In memory of her husband and his heritage, Barbara worked with the Sunnyvale Historical Society and the Sunnyvale Heritage Park Museum to create a permanent exhibit celebrating local Yugoslav orchardists. Their work culminated in the Orchard Heritage Park Interpretive Exhibit which is on permanent display.
She leaves behind a legacy of love, stewardship, and community. Barbara’s family would like to thank her caregivers, especially Ana Salazar, for the wonderful care they have given her over the last year.
A memorial service was held at St. Joseph’s of Cupertino to celebrate Barbara’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.
