Barbara Lutz

February 8, 1927- July 3, 2022
Barbara J. Lutz, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on July 3rd, surrounded by her loving family. A 60 yr. plus a resident of Los Altos Hills. Barbara was well known on the peninsula for her charity work with the Crippled Children’s Society and Peninsula Volunteers. Barbara married the love of her life, Dick Lutz, in 1948, a highly respected owner of Lutz Ford Palo Alto & Menlo Park. Barbara was an avid sports fan of all Bay Area teams, especially the Cal Bears, SF 49ers, Giants, and Warriors. She loved to travel with her husband, enjoying many trips around the world, with a special love for Maui and Mexico. Family was the center of her life - a generous and loving matriarch. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Moran, 5 grandchildren - Ryan & Corey Moran, Spencer, Pierce, and Meghan Philp, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Michael, and daughter, Missy Lutz. Any donations in Barbara’s memory, please send to the Peninsula Volunteers or your favorite charity.
