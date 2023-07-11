Barbara G. Kessler, PhD

August 31, 1931 – June 18, 2023
Barbara Goodman Kessler was born on August 31, 1931 in Washington, D.C. and passed away on June 18, 2023 in Palo Alto, CA. She was 91.
She attended Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. where she studied the Clarinet and graduated in June 1953.
Barbara married Floyd Kessler on December 28, 1952 in Washington, D.C. They moved to California and eventually settled in Palo Alto in 1958. While raising a family with three children she further pursued her education. In 1971 she earned a M.A. Degree in Music from San Jose State University; a M.S. Degree in Psychology from San Jose State University in 1974; and her PhD from Saybrook Institute in 1984.
Barbara’s career included teaching private clarinet lessons to children out of her home. She developed and taught classes in the application of existential philosophy at Canada Jr. College and through De Anza College. Barbara was a Licensed marriage, family and child counselor in private practice in Palo Alto.
She enjoyed playing clarinet in the Foothill College Symphony Orchestra, and traveling with her husband to Europe for vacations. She is also a 23 year breast cancer survivor.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Floyd Kessler; three children, Susan Kessler (Joe Theisen) of Napa, Alan Kessler (Lori Rucker) of Austin Texas, Lori Hutchins (Craig Hutchins) of Citrus Heights, CA, and grandchildren Jacob, Dylan, and Rachel.
Private services were held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto, CA.
