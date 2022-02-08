Barbara Diane Crossman

July 6, 1937 – January 27, 2022
A longtime resident of Los Altos, Barbara Crossman passed away at home surrounded by her family. Born on July 6, 1937 to Melville and Gladys Hoyt, she spent her childhood years in Brentwood and Courtland CA.
A 17 year old Valedictorian, Barbara attended UC Davis as a history major and later completed her degree at San Jose State. She married her college sweetheart, Milton “Mac” Pollock and raised two children Nancy and Craig in Los Altos. Once her children were of school age, she obtained her teaching credential and became a popular teacher in the Los Altos School District. Her own children were routinely surprised to have their mom appear as their substitute teacher. Her teaching career was highlighted by her position with the Junior Achievement organization in the project business division, where she inspired and challenged the minds of gifted students.
Barbara was an extremely energetic woman and enjoyed playing tennis, golf, piano and gourmet cooking for dinner parties and special occasions. Weekly bridge games with her girlfriends were a favorite pastime that continued for years. Barbara loved fashion and was a regular at the local dress shops as well as fabric and knit stores. She was a talented seamstress and made entire wardrobes for herself and young daughter. Knitting became a passion later in life, tackling complex and beautiful patterns. She kept her friends and family well stocked with handmade treasures.
Once her children were grown, Barbara seized the opportunity to travel the world in her signature style. She and her late husband, Don Elias, a captain with American Airlines, were transferred to Dallas and Miami where they enjoyed frequent travel to Europe and South America. Africa was one of Barbara’s favorite destinations, and she enjoyed several safaris and hair-raising thrills with her family. Elephants have always been a presence in her home décor. She was a lifelong supporter of the preservation of orphaned animals of the Daphne Sheldrick Foundation in Nairobi. River and ocean cruises became a favorite way to see many parts of the world.
Family was of key importance to Barbara, and she fully participated in their lives. She was blessed with three granddaughters and snowstorms in Chicago never deterred her from visiting her grand babies. Barbara delighted her children with her youthful sense of fun by renting a bright red mustang convertible with her dear friend Connie, to surprise her daughter Nancy at UCLA. On another occasion, while living in Incline Village, nothing would stop her from an exciting ride on the back of her son Craig’s Harley, laughing and holding on for dear life. Her blended family with Don’s three children, as well as their grandchildren and great grandchildren were a source of pride whom she loved and generously shared her life.
Throughout Barbara’s life, she lived in many beautiful cities including Los Altos, Dallas, Key Biscayne, Incline Village, Sedona, Solana Beach, Carmel, Hollister, Chico and Cupertino. She made a positive impact in many ways and remained lifelong friends with those she met in the wonderful communities where she lived.
Barbara married John “Jack” Crossman later in life, and they enjoyed a wonderful retirement with their cat, Corky at the Forum in Cupertino. Jack preceded her in death on December 1st, 2021. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Craig and Milly Pollock, as well as her daughter and son in law, Nancy and Seth Mitchner, and her granddaughters, Jacquie and Gregg Delman (husband), Shannon Mitchner and Megan Mitchner, as well as extended families of the late Don Elias and Jack Crossman.
After a courageous battle with cancer, Barbara passed away peacefully. She is dearly loved and tremendously missed. To honor Barbara, donations can be sent to the Daphne Sheldrick Foundation.