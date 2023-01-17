Audrey Dyer Harper McDonald

November 11, 1921 - December 29, 2022
Audrey died on December 29, 2022, at age 101, in her Los Altos Yerba Santa Avenue house where she had lived for 62 years.
Audrey was born in Ellensburg, Washington, on November 11, 1921. Her father, Glen Dyer, was a pharmacist and sales representative for Eli Lilly, moving his family every few years to a different territory in the West and Northwest. Audrey’s mother, Dorothy Dyer, was a late bloomer who received a bachelor’s degree in her 40s, got her driver’s license at age 50, and her Masters in Psychology at age 52.
Audrey graduated from Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles, where she played clarinet in the marching band, then attended UCLA. When she was sixteen she got a part-time job as a “program girl” at the Hollywood Bowl. There she met two charming ushers, Bob Harper and Don McDonald. Audrey’s first date with Bob was a double date with Don and his girlfriend.
Audrey and Bob were married in 1941. Bob was employed at Lockheed in Burbank. For a year during the war, Audrey was a riveter on the Lockheed P-38 Lightning. They resided in the San Fernando Valley, where daughters Karen and Kathleen were born. In 1958, Lockheed offered Bob an opportunity to work in Kobe, Japan, for two years. It was an outstanding experience for the whole family. Upon their return to the U.S., they relocated to Los Altos, where Bob was employed by Lockheed MSD in Sunnyvale. They bought their Yerba Santa Avenue home, and Audrey promptly turned the garden into a showplace. Although for most of her married life she was a homemaker, she took outside employment for a short time in the 1950s on an electronic assembly line, then used her acquired skills to assemble a Heathkit radio receiver for Bob. She also worked as a customer service representative for several years in the 1960s so that her daughters could graduate from college debt-free.
A few months after Bob’s untimely death in 1970, Don McDonald, who had lost his wife a few months earlier, came to visit Audrey. He never really left, and they were married in 1977. Don and Audrey created a wonderful life together, embarking on many trips to Europe and Australia, around-the-world freighter trips, mountain treks, visits to Baja California for the whales, Churchill for the polar bears and Antarctica for the penguins.
A constant during Audrey’s life was a love of music. In the early years of her marriage to Bob, sacrifices were made so they could purchase season tickets to the opera and symphony; later they attended the San Francisco Opera, continuing during her marriage to Don.
Audrey was a dedicated gardener, with a special interest in camellias. Some of the plants at Yerba Santa are grafts from the garden of her father, Glen Dyer. She was a seamstress. She became an accomplished chef. She took up weaving and made beautiful items which the family is still using. Most of her pastimes were curtailed when she had a serious stroke in 1999. Though her mobility declined over the years, she retained mental acuity and made her own decisions until shortly before her death.
The family is especially grateful to Socorro Martinez and the other dedicated caregivers who kept Audrey and Don safe and well-cared for in their home during recent years. Don McDonald died in 2017.
Audrey is survived by daughters Karen Van Buren (Paul) of Los Altos and Kathleen Fulmer (Dan) of San Francisco, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. At her request, no services were held.
