Alvin B. Rutner, M.D

August 16, 1929 – January 16, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dr. Alvin Bennett Rutner announce his death on January 16, 2023.
Dr. Rutner grew up in Marin County, graduated from Tamalpais High School, and went on to graduate from Harvard College and then UCSF Medical School. He was a Urologist in Mountain View, CA and founded the El Camino Urology Group. He practiced at El Camino Hospital for over forty years. He was loved by his patients, colleagues, the nursing staff, and the hospital administration. He served as Chief of Staff, Chief of Surgery, and as an El Camino Hospital Board Member for many years. He invented a number of Urological Surgery Tools and Techniques which received U.S. patents, and he loved to demonstrate and lecture frequently throughout the world.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Phyllis Ross Rutner, his son Dr. Robert David Rutner, and his daughter Linda Rutner Lopez, as well as nine grandchildren (Tanya Rutner Hartman, Ross Rutner, Markus Rutner, Thomas Rutner, Laura Rutner Thompson, Marisa Lopez Scott, Perry Lopez, Gabriella Lopez Hernandez, Bennett Lopez) and five great grandchildren (Skyler Hernandez, Oliver Scott, Lucien Lopez, Emilia Hernandez, and Finneas Scott). He created many special art projects for the grandkids for the annual summer family camping trips.
He and Phyllis loved to travel, especially to West Africa. They collected folk art throughout their travels and donated many of their unique finds to a variety of organizations, including: De Anza College, the Crocker Museum, Indiana University, St. Mary’s College, U.C. Berkeley, and the Oakland Museum. Dr. Rutner was also an avid jeweler, sculptor, and print maker. He loved to share his art with family and friends.
Dr. Rutner’s family is grateful to Palo Alto Commons and Sutter Hospice Care for the compassionate care he received in his final days. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
