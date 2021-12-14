Alicia Donohue Larsen, 87, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her Los Altos home.
Alicia was born in Newport, Rhode Island, to Madeline Pike Donohue and Richard Francis Donohue. She graduated from Salve Regina College. Alicia met John Arthur Larsen while he was attending officer candidate school in Newport. They eventually settled in Los Altos, where she resided for almost 60 years. Alicia was a loving wife and devoted mother. She had a long career with the Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District and retired at age 75. Predeceased by her parents, husband John, brother Richard, and sister Nancy. Survived by her children Christian (Catherine), Richard, and Mary, and granddaughter Rachel.
Alicia loved art, reading, traveling, and many of life’s little pleasures. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, generosity, and wit. She was much loved and will be missed by many.
The family is grateful for the loving support of caregiver Jeannette Halseth and the care teams at Sutter Palliative Care and Hospice of the Valley.
Friends are invited to a memorial Mass at St. Nicholas Church, Los Altos, on Dec. 20 at 10:00 a.m.