November 16, 1924 –July 27, 2021
Long time Los Altos Hills resident, Alberta Elizabeth Rossi, passed away July 27, 2021. She was a loving wife to her high school sweet heart and soul mate, Calvin Rossi, who preceded her in death in 2013. The loving couple will be remembered by many as the residents walking hand in hand in town and throughout the hills. Alberta was a devoted mother to her children Randy, Rick and Roberta. She nurtured a love of learning, reading, gardening and cooking as she made home a happy place to grow and blossom.
Alberta was a first generation Californian. Her parents, Albert and Albertina Casier, immigrated to the United States from Belgium and eventually settled in beautiful Santa Barbara. Alberta grew up on the Santa Barbara mesa and began her love of nature, the California coast and reading. She and her siblings, Roger, Dolly, and Bob enjoyed many family gatherings over looking the beautiful rural coast of California.
While attending Santa Barbara High School, Alberta met the love of her life, Cal. After graduating high school, she attended Santa Barbara State College. Later in 1947 she married Cal on Adela Rogers St. Johns’ estate near UCLA. As Cal finished his degrees, along with his spectacular football seasons at UCLA, Alberta worked in the library at UCLA and spent time cheering Cal on at the many football events, including the Rose Bowl and East West games. Alberta and Cal spent their first years of marriage living on Mom Roger’s estate and grew to be like second children to her. Alberta’s love of literature drew her to Adela’s writing career. She often reread many of her novels and articles again in her later years, reminiscing about the past as she shared her love of reading and times gone by with her children.
Alberta had a green thumb too! She was thrilled when in 1971, the family moved to Los Altos Hills and found 17 lush apricot trees growing on the new property. Over the years Alberta and Cal harvested, canned, and dried apricots many summers for family and friends. They planted victory gardens, husked walnuts and even grew pumpkins. One year they grew a 210 pound pumpkin they shared with students at Oak school in their daughter Roberta’s second grade class. Alberta loved gardening and was happiest when she was digging in the soil and filling their life with beautiful plants and flowers.
Alberta shared her love of art and learning during the 1980s when she was a teacher’s aide at Gardner Bullis for Joan Pierce and Merry Stephenson. She fondly created special books for students with her artistic drawings.
Over the years Alberta shared her love of cooking and feeding family and friends at large get togethers where her mother in law’s famous Italian spaghetti sauce and stew were family favorites. She also fried up pumpkin flowers and hand cranked ice cream with the help of long time friends, Jack and Donna Myers of Los Altos.
Alberta is survived by her son, Randy, daughter-in-law, Cristy; son, Rick, daughter-in-law, Debbie; daughter, Roberta and son-in-law Kevin Pyne; as well as her adoring granddaughter, Chelsea Pyne. Private family gatherings will be held to remember Alberta. In honor of Alberta, the family would appreciate donations made in her name to the Friends of the Library of Los Altos. https://losaltoslibraryfriends.org