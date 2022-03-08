Second Harvest of Silicon Valley recently named Los Altos resident Shobana Gubbi its chief philanthropy officer.
Gubbi will lead Second Harvest’s effort to raise $81 million this fiscal year to help offset the food bank’s increased operating costs as it continues to provide food to an average of 400,000 people every month.
Gubbi joined Second Harvest as director of major gifts in 2015. The organization’s leaders credited her with “building a strong team of fundraisers, leveraging data analytics for insights to inform new fundraising strategies and prioritizing and building deep relationships with donors.”
“Shobana has already contributed immeasurable value to our organization,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest. “We’re so fortunate to be able to leverage her experience, institutional knowledge and strong leadership as our chief philanthropy officer.”
“I’m excited to continue strengthening our relationships with donors and deepening our engagement in the community, especially as we welcome back corporate and community groups in our volunteer efforts,” she said.
For more information on Second Harvest, visit shfb.org.