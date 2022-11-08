Michael Atherton

Born in South Africa in 1932, Michael moved with his family to Los Angeles in 1934. He attended Loyola High School and earned his degree from UCLA. He took his education very seriously; however, he always found time to enjoy life. He and his brothers Val and Barry were avid sport lovers. As a young man, his passion for horse racing was ignited after a visit to Hollywood Park with his mother Nancy. He cashed his first ticket on a horse named Bubb and that was the beginning of a lifelong passion that he shared with many close to him.
He continued his education at Stanford Law School, graduating in 1957. It was there that he made many lifelong friends. Thereafter, he com-pleted his military service being hono-rably discharged as a captain in the Judge Advocate General Sec. Once again, he made more lasting friends. Following military service, he prac-ticed law for a year in San Francisco but his love for Stanford and the beautiful peninsula drew him back to the area. In 1959, he married Kathleen and started a family. He served as City Attorney in Mountain View until 1964. He entered into pri-vate practice in Palo Alto but spent the last 25 years in Los Altos as a trial lawyer specializing in representing property owners who were having their properties acquired by Eminent Domain.
After the passing of his wife in 1976, he raised their four lively children.In 1983, he married Marcella, blended their families and started a beautiful new chapter of his life. Michael and Marcella loved to travel and took many trips with family and friends, including annual trips to Del Mar for the horse racing season.
A constant in his life was his infectious passion for Stanford Football. For over sixty years, Michael enjoyed hosting tailgates parties for every home game. He united old friends with three generations of family. Everyone was welcome and he made sure the bar under the big oak was always well stocked.
In his later years, he took up the game of Duplicate Bridge. As a Life Master player, he enjoyed many tournaments. He also served as president of the Palo Alto Bridge Club for one term. There again, he made many friends.
In recent years, Michael and Marcella enjoyed being home and spending time with their family, including his 90th birthday celebration in June. His twinkling smile will be missed.
He is survived by his beloved wife Marcella (Marky), his devoted children Cynthia Atherton (Paul Wesolowski), Mark Atherton (Perlita), Pam Critchfield (Victor), Kim Hofschield (Mark), Marcella’s daughter Lisa Boucher (Dan) and six loving grandchildren Austin and Katie Hofschield, Mason and Susan Critchfield, Casey Atherton and Alyssa Boucher. His sister-in-laws Elizabeth and Georgia and several nieces and nephews also survive him. A private memorial will be held.
The family would like to thank the caring team from ANX Hospice who provided support and comfort during this difficult time. A donation can be made to them at https://www. anxlife.com/foundation/ in Michael’s name.
