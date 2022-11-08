Michael Atherton

1932 - 2022

Born in South Africa in 1932, Michael moved with his family to Los Angeles in 1934. He attended Loyola High School and earned his degree from UCLA. He took his education very seriously; however, he always found time to enjoy life. He and his brothers Val and Barry were avid sport lovers. As a young man, his passion for horse racing was ignited after a visit to Hollywood Park with his mother Nancy. He cashed his first ticket on a horse named Bubb and that was the beginning of a lifelong passion that he shared with many close to him.

