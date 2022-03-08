Anna Curry Bavor and Bryan Patrick Smith have announced their engagement to be married April 30 at Fox Haven Ranch in Byron.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Nancy and Clayton Bavor of Los Altos Hills. She graduated from Gunn High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from UC Davis.
She is employed as a territory account manager at New Generation Supplements, a company that manufactures nutritional livestock supplements.
The groom-to-be is the son of Janet and Alan Smith of Pleasanton. He graduated from Amador Valley High School and attended Modesto Junior College, where he majored in animal science.
He owns and operates a livestock feed store, Smith Feed Supply Inc.
The couple currently resides in Byron and together raise commercial beef in the East Bay Hills.
The couple met through mutual friends at the Rowell Ranch Rodeo in Hayward.