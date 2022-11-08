May 25, 1934 – October 6, 2022
Albert “Barry” Park, 88, of Los Altos, CA, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022. Barry was born May 25, 1934 in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England to the late Sarah Edith Heaton and Albert Park. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Park.
Barry is survived by his wife, Mary Park of Los Altos, CA; children, Maria Portnoff (Jeff), Andrew Park (Camille), Adrian Park (Ines); sister Valerie Ridley (Gordon); and his five grandchildren, Nicolas, Isabella, Cecilia, Sophie, and Ethan.
Barry will be remembered by his family and friends for his love of opera music and ballet, and his wonderful sense of humor.
