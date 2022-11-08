Barry Park

May 25, 1934 – October 6, 2022 

Albert “Barry” Park, 88, of Los Altos, CA, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022. Barry was born May 25, 1934 in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England to the late Sarah Edith Heaton and Albert Park. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Park.

