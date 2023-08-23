Caught between the State Legislature’s flood of housing laws and the demands of the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), cities everywhere in California are headed for failure. No matter how earnestly they try, cities cannot solve the “housing crisis” as defined by HCD. Nor can they protect the character of their neighborhoods or respond knowledgeably to local conditions, such as the relative danger of fire, earthquake or drought.

Here are five reasons why cities are failing:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.