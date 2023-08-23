Housing opponents argue that there is no housing crisis in California, and if there were, cities could not solve it. This is wrong. There is a housing crisis and cities can solve it.

In 1987, my husband and I were able to buy a house in Los Altos on two professional salaries. It is easy for long-term residents like us not to realize how unaffordable Los Altos has become. According to Zillow’s numbers, to buy a typical Los Altos house, a young family now would have to search the couch cushions for about an $800,000 down payment, and pay almost $26,000 a month – and it’s much more in Los Altos Hills. These numbers seem crazy, but this is the reality now. Only stratospherically wealthy people can buy in Los Altos; young professionals are locked out. Moderate-income couples can’t buy in Mountain View, and lower-income people can hardly find anything in the Bay Area. We have a big problem!

