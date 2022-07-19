We’re full on into summer 2022 and, as usual, we’re all thumbs over recent local events.

• Thumbs-up: To the recent opening of not one, but two Los Altos fenced-in, off-leash dog parks. The June 29 ribbon-cutting events for one site at Hillview field and a second at McKenzie Park cap years of attempts by dog lovers to bring such parks to the city. Prior attempts were shut down due to neighborhood opposition. But the two new sites aren’t particularly close to homes, so the usual concerns over noise, traffic and safety aren’t as relevant. We’re glad proponents of the parks didn’t give up, and we’re glad the city council didn’t give in to opposing voices this time around. The dog parks will be enjoyed for years to come.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.