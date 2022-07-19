We’re full on into summer 2022 and, as usual, we’re all thumbs over recent local events.
• Thumbs-up: To the recent opening of not one, but two Los Altos fenced-in, off-leash dog parks. The June 29 ribbon-cutting events for one site at Hillview field and a second at McKenzie Park cap years of attempts by dog lovers to bring such parks to the city. Prior attempts were shut down due to neighborhood opposition. But the two new sites aren’t particularly close to homes, so the usual concerns over noise, traffic and safety aren’t as relevant. We’re glad proponents of the parks didn’t give up, and we’re glad the city council didn’t give in to opposing voices this time around. The dog parks will be enjoyed for years to come.
• Thumbs-up: To the recent compromise solution reached by pickleball and tennis players for shared use of courts at McKenzie and Montclaire parks. Under the proposed plan, the city will overlay striping on six courts at McKenzie and four at Montclaire. Concerns remain – there’s a lack of parking at McKenzie and a lack of restroom facilities at Montclaire – but we’re gratified to see residents with distinctly conflicting interests willing to share and collaborate on a solution.
• Thumbs-down: To the sudden cancellation last month of the popular summer camp at Hidden Villa, due to staffing problems. The move left parents, who had enrolled their children months in advance, scrambling for alternatives.
• Thumbs-up: To the thoughtful discussion in the aftermath of the camp cancellation. Personnel had quit over what they interpreted as offensive swastika symbols at the Duveneck house. We all learned of the long-standing religious significance of the symbols before they were co-opted by the Nazi party. We also appreciated the perspective that the symbols, though not intended to offend, did come across as a reminder of white supremacy. If removing them creates more peace of mind for visitors and workers at the wilderness sanctuary, then no one is really worse off.
• Thumbs-up: To the hiring of new Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett. The primary reason for bringing the former BART deputy chief on board has everything to do with her law enforcement qualifications. But the fact that she is Black and a woman points to the city’s commitment to representing its diverse population.
• Thumbs-up: To the Los Altos City Council’s approval of a wireless ordinance and guidelines for increased cellphone coverage in the city.
• Thumbs-down: To the enormous (and needless) time it took to pass the wireless ordinance. Council members went back and forth, oftentimes disregarding recommendations from the expert consultants who were being paid thousands on the city’s dime. During the 10 or so hours of deliberation across two council meetings, council members got down in the weeds, redlining text and wordsmithing – work best left to attorneys and not council members with little or no expertise in the matter.
